Bagaimana Bea Cukai Melacak N67m Dari Penyelundup, Mencegah Sirkulasi Ilegal $ 8 juta di Januari di Lagos

As one of the watchdogs of national economic safety in Nigeria customs provider, has again showed in words and deeds, that it’s excessive with guaranteeing that the activities and operations of smugglers, cash launderers, of us dealing in unlawful hands and unfriendly politicians, are tamed this unique year and off notice, unique decade.

January, 15, Jerry Attah, public family officer, federal operations unit of NCS in Ikeja, Lagos, told the world thru the media that Usman Yahaya, who resumed duties as performing controller of Customs for FOU ‘A’, hit the ground working when he intercepted contraband goods valued at over N67million in a single week

In accordance with Attah, barely one week in place of job, his quest for outstanding efficiency the usage of credible intelligence yielded certain results with the interception of 2,065 jerry cans of vegetable oil 25liters every, 1,185 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 1500 jerry cans (25lts) of diesel , with a accountability paid sign of 67,362,500.00, between January seventh -14th January 2020 alongside completely different unapproved routes inside of our areas of coverage.

This feat is coming as a consequence of series of meetings held with our sectional heads, crew / patrol leaders the attach he unveiled the management’s mandate bestowed on him which entails blockage of all earnings leakages, change facilitation and intensification of anti-smuggling operations at diverse entry factors: seaports, land borders, and Airport inside of our areas of jurisdiction in the south west zone.

DC Yahaya warned smugglers and ‘might perchance well perchance be’ of the threat that lies ahead for them if they create out no longer preserve in pleasurable change, as some occupy started counting their losses

“You will agree with me that the battle against smuggling can perfect be obtained if all fingers are on deck.” He called on the overall participants of the media and the total public to toughen the battle against smuggling by providing wanted intelligence that also can aid the provider in reducing smuggling to its barest minimum.

Meanwhile, DC Yahaya’s redeployment used to be section of the Comptroller-Classic’s programs to re-jig and reposition the Service for elevated efficiency and effectiveness especially in the areas of earnings abilities, change facilitation as nicely as combating smuggling.

DC Usman Yahaya is a quintessential and an enforcement guru who hitherto used to be the Coordinator of Strike Pressure, Zone ‘A’, earlier than he used to be posted to FOU ‘A’ as the Acting Controller.

He took over on Tuesday 7thJanuary 2020, from Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, who used to be elevated in step with his file to a brand unique project as the Acting Sector 4 Commander of Border Drill Operations code named Ex-Swift Response.

The belief of place of job by Usman Yahaya at FOU ‘A’, naturally, has sent apprehension to all smugglers and non-compliant merchants gleaming completely his antecedents as an Enforcement Czar.

Yahaya thanked the Comptroller Classic of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and the overall Administration Crew of the Nigeria Customs Service for enthusiastic about him advantageous and assured he’s going to work assiduously with all officers to justify the self assurance reposed on him.

Again, the Comptroller-Classic of Customs, Col Hammed Ali, rtd, on Tuesday in Lagos told newsmen how officers of the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigerian Customs Service intercepted unlawful motion of over $ 8million at the Muritala Muhammed Worldwide Airport in Ikeja, Lagos .

Speaking on the interception, Ali explained that in step with credible records obtained, FOU Customs intelligence unit, used to be activated and detailed to storm the E flit unit of the MMIA on January 16, 2020, the attach the unlawful motion of the foreign forex used to be intercepted.

In accordance with the customs boss, one Chimezie Okonkwo, driver of the coaster bus the attach the forex, loaded in six bargo bags and conveyed to the airport used to be arrested.

“On Saturday, January 18, 2020, a checklist of the consignment used to be taken and used to be witnessed by representatives of the Directorate of Articulate Security Service, DSS, Customs Intelligence Unit, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Unit, in the presence of the suspect “, he acknowledged.

He extra explained that at the tip of the inventory, a total of 20 sealed wraps were opened, counted, re-sealed, and re-wrapped below video coverage, the attach the overall sum of $ 8,065,612, used to be counted.

The Customs boss, whereas reminding Nigerians that perfect $ 10,000 is the brink allowed for agreeable drivellers, who haven’t any draw, of laundering for world terrorism, drug smuggling, hands proliferation, and completely different prison acts, pleaded with participants of the general public and the press to hitch in the battle against all kinds of smuggling and cash laundering.